The Bengals placed Lee (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Lee was inactive for Week 8 against the Jets after a knee injury prevented him from practicing Friday. After undergoing further tests, it's been determined that the injury is severe enough for him to warrant a stint on injured reserve, which means he will be required to miss at least the next four games. The earliest Lee could return from IR is Week 14 against the Bills on Sunday, Dec. 7.