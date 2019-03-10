The Bengals didn't extend a tender to Lengel (knee) on Friday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN reports.

Lengel suffered a serious injury in the last game of the regular season, and that injury was confirmed to be a torn ACL. In 11 games in 2018, the Eastern Kentucky product caught three of eight targets for 17 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals could still bring Lengel back, but they're in wait-and-see mode due to the knee injury.

