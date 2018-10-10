Bengals' Matthew Lengel: Signs with Bengals
Lengel signed a deal with the Bengals on Wednesday.
With Tyler Eifert (ankle) headed for injured reserve, the Bengals have added another piece to the puzzle in Lengel, who should serve as a depth option for the club. He played just one offensive snap with the Browns last season and has appeared in just seven games during his career, suggesting he likely won't see the field much with his new club.
