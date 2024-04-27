The Bengals selected Jackson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 97th overall.

Cincinnati is focusing on the interior defensive line on Day 2 as Jackson joins Kris Jenkins among rookie Bengals who play in the trenches. Jackson, a Texas A&M product, was a four-year player for the Aggies who broke through as a junior and continued his upward trajectory in 2023. Unlike Jenkins who is tall and lean by defensive tackle standards, Jackson is stout at 6-foot-1 and 326 pounds. The Bengals have added two different types of defensive tackles who can provide different functions behind the starting duo of B.J. Hill and Sheldon Rankins.