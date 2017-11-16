Bengals' Michael Johnson: Back at practice Thursday
Johnson (illness) put in a full practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
The illness resulted in Johnson being limited at Wednesday's practice, but now that he's put in a full session this week, it doesn't appear the defensive end is any danger of missing Sunday's game against the Broncos. The veteran defensive end has tallied 21 tackles and three sacks in eight games this season.
