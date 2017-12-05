Johnson (back) is listed as active for Monday's game against the Steelers, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Johnson was considered questionable to play due to a minor back injury that's been nagging him since late October. Now that he's cleared to play, the Bengals will enter Monday's game with all of their usual starters along the defensive line.

