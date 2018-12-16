Bengals' Michael Johnson: Good to go Sunday
Johnson (concussion) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Johnson was able to clear the league's concussion protocol heading into Sunday's tilt, so he'll be ready to make the start at defensive end across from Carlos Dunlap.
