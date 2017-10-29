Johnson injured his back Sunday against the Colts and didn't return, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Johnson will have his next chance to play in Week 9 against the Jaguars, but if he's unable to recover in time, expect Jordan Willis to slot into his spot. The 30-year-old has 15 tackles (12 solo) and three sacks through five games this season.

