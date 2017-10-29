Bengals' Michael Johnson: Leaves game with back injury
Johnson injured his back Sunday against the Colts and didn't return, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson will have his next chance to play in Week 9 against the Jaguars, but if he's unable to recover in time, expect Jordan Willis to slot into his spot. The 30-year-old has 15 tackles (12 solo) and three sacks through five games this season.
More News
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...