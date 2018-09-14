Bengals' Michael Johnson: Left knee injury
Johnson has a left knee injury and has been declared out for the remainder of the Bengals' Thursday night game against the Ravens, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Fortunately for the Bengals, they are deep at defensive end, but this does hurt their pass rush. Jordan Willis will get more snaps as a result.
