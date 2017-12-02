Johnson is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Steelers with a back injury.

Johnson was a new addition to the injury report this week and seems to be trending in the wrong direction since he was unable to practice Saturday. There's no clear indication at this point whether the 30-year-old is likely to play, and Jordan Willis and Chris Smith would likely step in at defensive end if Johnson cannot suit up for Week 13.

