Bengals' Michael Johnson: Questionable for Monday
Johnson is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Steelers with a back injury.
Johnson was a new addition to the injury report this week and seems to be trending in the wrong direction since he was unable to practice Saturday. There's no clear indication at this point whether the 30-year-old is likely to play, and Jordan Willis and Chris Smith would likely step in at defensive end if Johnson cannot suit up for Week 13.
More News
-
Bengals' Michael Johnson: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Bengals' Michael Johnson: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Bengals' Michael Johnson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Bengals' Michael Johnson: Leaves game with back injury•
-
Bengals' Michael Johnson: Records two sacks Sunday•
-
Bengals' Michael Johnson: Returns with sack•
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...