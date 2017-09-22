Bengals' Michael Johnson: Questionable for Sunday
Johnson (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Packers starting left tackle David Bakhtiari (hamstring) hasn't practiced yet this week, and if he doesn't play, this would be the perfect opportunity for Johnson to pick on Green Bay's reserve linemen. However, if Johnson isn't able to clear concussion protocol by Sunday, expect to see Chris Smith and Jordan Willis in his place again.
