Bengals' Michael Johnson: Questionable to return to Sunday's contest
Johnson is questionable to return with a possible concussion, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.
In order to return, Johnson first will have to pass through the league's concussion protocol. If he can't, Jordan Willis could replace him.
