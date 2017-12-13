Bengals' Michael Johnson: Racks up two sacks Sunday
Johnson recorded six tackles (four solo) and two sacks Sunday against the Bears.
Johnson logged 56 of 76 defensive snaps Sunday, the most of any Bengals' defensive linemen. He'll have a tough time accruing more sacks in Week 15 against the Vikings, since QB Case Keenum is second in the league with a sack on just 3.58 percent of his dropbacks.
