Johnson recorded six tackles (four solo) and two sacks Sunday against the Bears.

Johnson logged 56 of 76 defensive snaps Sunday, the most of any Bengals' defensive linemen. He'll have a tough time accruing more sacks in Week 15 against the Vikings, since QB Case Keenum is second in the league with a sack on just 3.58 percent of his dropbacks.

