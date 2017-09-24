Play

Johnson (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Johnson is entering a favorable matchup in Green Bay, where left tackle David Bakhtiari, a 2016 Pro Bowler, has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Therefore, he'll team up with fellow defensive end Carlos Dunlap to isolate rookie Kyle Murphy in an attempt to pressure Aaron Rodgers.

