Bengals' Michael Johnson: Ready to go Sunday
Johnson (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Johnson is entering a favorable matchup in Green Bay, where left tackle David Bakhtiari, a 2016 Pro Bowler, has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Therefore, he'll team up with fellow defensive end Carlos Dunlap to isolate rookie Kyle Murphy in an attempt to pressure Aaron Rodgers.
More News
-
Bengals' Michael Johnson: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Bengals' Michael Johnson: Ruled out Week 2•
-
Bengals' Michael Johnson: No practice Tuesday•
-
Bengals' Michael Johnson: Out for remainder of Sunday's contest•
-
Bengals' Michael Johnson: Questionable to return to Sunday's contest•
-
Bengals' Michael Johnson: Cleared to play Monday•
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...