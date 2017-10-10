Bengals' Michael Johnson: Records two sacks Sunday
Johnson recorded four tackles (all solo) and two sacks in Sunday's victory over the Bills.
The Bengals' defense harassed Tyrod Taylor throughout the afternoon and Johnson led the way with two of the team's six sacks. Cincinnati has a Week 6 bye and then travel to face division rival Pittsburgh on the road.
