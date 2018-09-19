Johnson (knee) is ahead of schedule on his recovery, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Johnson remains sidelined due to a knee sprain suffered during Cincinnati's Week 2 matchup, but is progressing well in his recovery. The 31-year-old managed to log limited participation in practice, after also working on the rehab field. in Johnson's absence, Jordan Willis and Sam Hubbard should see increased defensive roles.