Johnson (knee) is ahead of schedule on his recovery, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Johnson remains sidelined due to a knee sprain suffered during Cincinnati's Week 2 matchup, but is progressing well in his recovery. The 31-year-old managed to log limited participation in practice, after also working on the rehab field. in Johnson's absence, Jordan Willis and Sam Hubbard should see increased defensive roles.

More News
Our Latest Stories