Johnson was released by the Bengals on Saturday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The 31-year-old defensive end has a strong reputation for defending the run, but he hasn't recorded more than five sacks in a season since 2012. It's no surprise to see the Bengals going with younger, cheaper options in Carl Lawson and Sam Hubbard, given that they just handed DT Geno Atkins and DE Carlos Dunlap hefty extensions. With 104 NFL starts to his name, Johnson shouldn't have much trouble finding another job, and he might even re-sign with the Bengals at a lower price.

