Bengals' Michael Johnson: Released by Bengals
Johnson was released by the Bengals on Saturday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
The 31-year-old defensive end has a strong reputation for defending the run, but he hasn't recorded more than five sacks in a season since 2012. It's no surprise to see the Bengals going with younger, cheaper options in Carl Lawson and Sam Hubbard, given that they just handed DT Geno Atkins and DE Carlos Dunlap hefty extensions. With 104 NFL starts to his name, Johnson shouldn't have much trouble finding another job, and he might even re-sign with the Bengals at a lower price.
More News
-
Bengals' Michael Johnson: Racks up two sacks Sunday•
-
Bengals' Michael Johnson: Cleared to play•
-
Bengals' Michael Johnson: Questionable for Monday•
-
Bengals' Michael Johnson: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Bengals' Michael Johnson: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Bengals' Michael Johnson: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy Football: Biggest 2018 Breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Pre-Labor Day weekend ADP review
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest Average Draft Position data heading into a busy draft weekend...
-
Best values on CBS, ESPN and Yahoo!
Heath Cummings scours CBS, ESPN and Yahoo! ADP for the best values on each site.
-
Preseason Trade Chart
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.