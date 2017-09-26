Bengals' Michael Johnson: Returns with sack
Johnson had three tackles (all solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
Johnson was questionable with a concussion he suffered in Week 1, but played 57 of 70 defensive snaps to lead the Bengals' defensive line. Now clear of the concussion, the 27-year-old should play a vital role on Cincinnati's defense.
