Johnson had three tackles (all solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Packers.

Johnson was questionable with a concussion he suffered in Week 1, but played 57 of 70 defensive snaps to lead the Bengals' defensive line. Now clear of the concussion, the 27-year-old should play a vital role on Cincinnati's defense.

