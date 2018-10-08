Johnson scored a defensive touchdown on an interception in the Bengals' comeback win over the Dolphins on Sunday. It was the first score in Johnson's 10-year career.

Johnson began the play by missing a sack on the Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill, but as Tannehill tried to throw the ball away it deflected off of a teammate and back to Johnson, who was behind Tannehill at the time. Johnson caught it and took it back for a touchdown, one that helped the Bengals tie the game at 17 in the fourth quarter.