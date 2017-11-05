Bengals' Michael Johnson: Suiting up Sunday
Johnson (back) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Although Johnson will be available, he just sustained this injury in Week 8, so his snap counts could become limited if he experiences tightness, since back injuries are tricky. Johnson will return to his starting defensive end role, though, where he as compiled 16 tackles (13 solo) and three sacks through six games this season.
