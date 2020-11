Jordan is inactive for the Week 8 matchup against Tennessee due to an illness, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Jordan marks the fourth offensive starter in Cincinnati who will sit Sunday afternoon, which could mean dire straits for a rushing attack led by Giovani Bernard in the absence of Joe Mixon (foot). With Jordan sidelined as well, look for the Bengals to start an offensive line comprising Hakeem Adeniji, Shaq Calhoun, Billy Price, Alex Redmond and Fred Johnson.