Jordan (knee) is officially listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Jordan was upgraded from out to questionable late in the week, suggesting he had a shot to play despite leaving Week 2's game with the knee injury. With Jordan sidelined, John Jarry is the likely man to receive the start at left guard

