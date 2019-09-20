Play

Jordan (knee) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Bills, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Jordan started the week already having been ruled out, but it looks like he has progressed enough throughout the week to be upgraded. Given that the initial report said Jordan will miss "at least a week" it still seems unlikely that the lineman is active come Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories