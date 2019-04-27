Bengals' Michael Jordan: Stays in Ohio

The Bengals selected Jordan in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 136th overall.

Jordan played guard for two years then curiously played center for Ohio State in 2018, even at an unconventional build of 6-foot-6, 312 pounds. With 34 and 1/4 arms in addition to his tall stance, Jordan could get looks at not only guard but even tackle depending on how he handles practice reps. In addition to starting on a dominant offense, Jordan showed strong workout metrics, highlighted by a truly explosive 32.5-inch vertical and 116-inch broad jump. This seems like a nice value for the Bengals, who could use more talent to mold on the offensive line.