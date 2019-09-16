Jordan (knee) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Bills, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The report said Jordan will miss "at least a week", so his status for Week 4's game versus the Steelers is in jeopardy as well. Expect John Jerry to work in at left guard for the extent of Jordan's absence.

