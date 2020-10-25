The Bengals activated Daniels (elbow) from injured reserve Saturday, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.
Daniels will return to the lineup Sunday against the Browns after three weeks on the sidelines. D.J. Reader (quadriceps) is currently on injured reserve, so Daniels could handle an expanded workload right away. The Bengals' situation at defensive tackle is a bit unusual, however, as Geno Atkins has taken a backseat to Christian Covington and Xavier Williams, so Daniels' role could be more limited than expected.