Daniels is re-signing with the Bengals on a one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The veteran defensive tackle is re-upping his stay in Cincinnati to the tune of $2.5 million over the next year. Daniels recorded 17 tackles (seven solo) across 11 games with the Bengals last year-- his first with the club. In just those 11 games, he still managed to play in 33 percent (354 snaps) of the team's total defensive snaps on the year, good for second-highest percentage among defensive tackles on the team.