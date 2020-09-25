site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Mike Daniels: Still not practicing
RotoWire Staff
Daniels (groin) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Daniels was unable to practice at all this week, so the defensive tackle should be considered on the wrong side of questionable for Cincinnati's Week 3 road tilt.
