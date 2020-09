Daniels (groin) is ruled out for Thursday's divisional contest in Cleveland, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Daniels played through his groin injury Week 1 against the Chargers, but the short turnaround leading up to Thursday Night Football will now prevent him from making a second consecutive start. With Geno Atkins (shoulder) also ruled out for Week 2, Cincinnati's run defense could have significant difficulty containing Cleveland's backfield tandem of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.