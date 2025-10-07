Gesicki had two catches for 15 yards on five targets in Sunday's loss to the Lions. For the season, Gesicki has eight catches for a meager 61 yards and zero touchdowns.

After turning in a big season in 2024 (65 catches, 665 yards, albeit with just two touchdowns), Gesicki hasn't gotten on track in five games this season. The addition of Noah Fant has cut into Gesicki's workload, plus the Bengals can't get untracked offensively.