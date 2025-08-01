The Bengals have signed Noah Fant to join Gesicki at tight end, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

The new addition warrants at least a slight reduction in Gesicki's playing-time and target projections, although the Bengals may end up mostly using Fant in multi-TE sets. The former Bronco and Seahawk is signing a one-year, after the Bengals gave Gesicki a three-year, $25.5 million deal this offseason. Both are catch-first tight ends, although Gesicki arguably more so, aligning in the slot or out wide more often that he's tight to the formation. Fant could now take some of the single-TE-formation snaps (and routes/targets) that might otherwise have gone to Gesicki.