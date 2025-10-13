Coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Gesicki (pectoral) will be out for "a while" after being injured in Sunday's loss to the Packers, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The team is gathering more information on the extent of Gesicki's injury, but it certainly sounds like he's going to miss multiple games. He's already been ruled out for Week 7 against the Steelers on Thursday night. Gesicki played just two offensive snaps against the Packers before he was injured on the Bengals' opening drive. Tanner Hudson filled in as the primary receiving tight end, securing four of five targets for 10 yards and one touchdown, but Hudson is now in the league's concussion protocol. If both Gesicki and Hudson can't play Thursday, Noah Fant, Drew Sample and Cam Grandy would likely handle tight-end duties.