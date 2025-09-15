Bengals' Mike Gesicki: Falls short of productive game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gesicki has three catches for just 18 yards in Sunday's win over the Jaguars. He was tackled inside the one-yard line on the Bengals' final drive.
The addition of Noah Fant has cut into Gesicki's production, as has the emergence of other red zone targets like Mitchell Tinsley, who scored on his one target on Sunday.
