Gesicki wasn't targeted in Sunday's 20-6 win over the Texans.

One week after leading the team in receiving with a 5-78-1 line on seven targets against the Bucs, Gesicki laid an egg against Houston. He played just 21 of 60 offensive snaps, fewer than both Drew Sample (36) and Erick All (25) at tight end for the Bengals. Despite playing fewer snaps than both, Gesicki led the trip with 20 pass routes, seven more than Sample and 15 more than All. Gesicki is essentially a fourth receiver behind Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas. He'd need an injury to Chase or Higgins to have a reliable fantasy role.