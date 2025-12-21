Gesicki caught three of four targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 45-21 win over the Dolphins.

The veteran tight end caught the fourth of Joe Burrow's four scores on the day, hauling in a 17-yard TD in the fourth quarter. Gesicki has made just two trips to the end zone in 11 games this season, but they've both come in the last three weeks, a stretch in which he's posted a 10-132-2 line on 12 targets. He'll look to exploit another soft matchup in Week 17 against the Cardinals.