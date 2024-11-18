Gesicki failed to bring in either of his targets in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Chargers.

Gesicki had a rough go of things in a smaller role following star wideout Tee Higgins' (quadriceps) return Sunday. The veteran tight end has truly been a boom-or-bust option in fantasy this season, producing four games with less than one standard fantasy point while posting big numbers in others. Gesicki enters a bye week with a line of 34-383-2 in 12 starts with Cincinnati. The Bengals resume play against the Steelers on Dec. 1.