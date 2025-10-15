The Bengals placed Gesicki (pectoral) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Gesicki will be forced to miss at least four games due to a pectoral injury sustained during the Bengals' loss to the Packers on Sunday. Since Bengals have a Week 10 bye, Gesicki's first chance to return to action will arrive Week 12 against the Patriots on Nov. 23. With Gesicki sidelined, Noah Fant is expected to step up as the No. 1 tight end for Cincinnati, beginning with Thursday's game versus the Steelers. Reserve tight end Tanner Hudson (concussion) also may benefit from increased receiving opportunities, though he looks uncertain to be available Thursday.