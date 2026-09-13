Gesicki caught five passes on seven targets for 78 yards and a touchdown during the Bengals' 33-27 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Even with the lethal one-two punch of Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, it was Gesicki who led the Bengals in catches, targets and receiving yards during Sunday's win, which included a two-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow late in the first quarter. Gesicki was also Burrow's go-to target late in the second quarter, with the duo connecting on passes of 16, 11 and 20 yards to help set up a 20-yard field goal from Evan McPherson. Chase, Higgins and running back Chase Brown are still the main playmakers on offense for the Bengals, but Gesicki is more than capable of having games like Sunday, though not on a consistent basis. The Bengals will look to start the 2026 season with a 2-0 record next Sunday on the road against the Texans, whose defense gave up 36 points to the Bills and allowed tight end Dalton Kincaid to turn six targets into five catches for 130 yards.