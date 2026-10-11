Gesicki brought in one of two targets for a four-yard touchdown in the Bengals' 31-24 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Gesicki looked like he might be on his way to a big day against one of his former squads when he capped off the Bengals' lightning-fast opening possession with his scoring grab. However, the veteran tight end was a non-factor the rest of the way, posting his second-lowest totals across the stat sheet over the first five games. Gesicki's week-to-week production can certainly be difficult to trust, but he remains a trusted target of a prolific quarterback in what is still a pass-centric offense.