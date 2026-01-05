Gesicki had two catches for 13 yards in Sunday's loss to the Browns, catching both of his targets. He finished the season with 28 catches for 307 yards and two touchdowns while playing 13 games.

Gesicki didn't make the same impact as he did in 2024, when he caught 65 passes for 665 yards and two touchdowns. The Bengals made a point of bringing back Gesicki this past offseason, instead of continuing their practice of signing discount rental tight ends. Obviously Joe Burrow's injury that forced him to miss eight games hurt Gesicki's production, as did Gesicki's pectoral injury. He'll be back for the 2026 season.