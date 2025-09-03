Gesicki (hamstring) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Gesicki missed much of August due to a hamstring injury, which gave Noah Fant an opportunity to handle expanded first-team reps at tight end, but he's back to full health ahead of Sunday's regular-season opener on the road against Cleveland. With premier target hogs Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins atop the wide receiver depth chart, and backfield mates Chase Brown and Samaje Perine both boasting a three-down skillset, Gesicki has a difficult path to earning consistent target volume on a weekly basis, especially with Fant now offering competition. He is still, however, the favorite to lead the Bengals' tight end position in targets after having inked a three-year, $25.5 million extension with the team this offseason.