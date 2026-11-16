Gesicki caught one pass for nine yards in Sunday night's 38-18 win over the Steelers.

Gesicki caught six touchdowns in the first seven games of the season, but he's now produced just three grabs for 20 scoreless yards over the past two contests. The fluky touchdown rate was never going to hold up, and Joe Burrow funnels so many of his targets through Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Chase Brown that there isn't a whole lot more to go around to Cincinnati's ancillary weapons. Gesicki is a touchdown-or-bust fantasy option most weeks despite running a bunch of routes as the de facto slot receiver.