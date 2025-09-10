Gesicki caught one of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Browns.

Gesicki's quiet start to the season was overshadowed by teammate Noah Fant, as the latter finished the contest with four catches on five targets for 26 yards and a touchdown. The veteran tight end played just 16 of Cincinnati's 52 offensive snaps, behind both Fant (26) and Drew Sample (36). Gesicki should continue to see limited opportunities in the Bengals' passing attack, all but removing him completely from fantasy consideration going forward. The 29-year-old will have his next opportunity to get involved when the Bengals host the Jaguars in Week 2.