Bengals' Mike Gesicki: One target in preseason opener

Gesicki didn't catch his only target in Thursday's 16-14 preseason win over the Lions.

Gesicki's lone target came on a pass from Joe Burrow on the game's second possession. Cincinnati's starters exited the contest shortly thereafter. The 30-year-old Gesicki is tentatively penciled in atop a Bengals tight end depth chart that also includes Drew Sample, Erick All, Tanner Hudson and Jack Endries, the last of whom caught a four-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter from backup quarterback Joe Flacco.