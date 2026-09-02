Gesicki is slated to be the Bengals' top pass-catching tight end to begin the 2026 season.

In the wake of the NFL's cut-down day, Gesicki's main competition for offensive snaps is blocking TE Drew Sample, who has combined for 57 catches over his last 51 regular-season games. Meanwhile, 2024 fourth-round pick Erick All is finally back healthy after missing all of 2025 due to a torn ACL, while rookie seventh-rounder Jack Endries is the only other TE on the active roster. Gesicki posted a disappointing 28-307-2 line on 42 targets in 13 regular-season contests last year, but he's just two years removed from a 65-665-2 receiving line in his first campaign as a Bengal in 2024.