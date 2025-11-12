Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that the team has seen "encouraging" recovery progress from Gesicki (pectoral), Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Gesicki remains on IR and isn't eligible to return in time for Sunday's game against the Steelers, though he could have his 21-day practice window opened in advance of Cincinnati's contest against the Patriots in Week 12. It's possible, however, that Gesicki could require more time to get healthy. Noah Fant has handled an expanded role in the receiving game in Gesicki's absence, and he will continue to do so for at least one more week.