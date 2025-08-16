Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Gesicki (hamstring) is ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Commanders, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gesicki continues to miss practice due to a lingering hamstring injury, and he'll now be forced to sit out a second consecutive preseason game. His final chance to log exhibition action will come Saturday, Aug. 23 versus the Colts. With Gesicki out Monday, recent free-agency signee Noah Fant seems set to start at tight end in what will be his 2025 preseason debut.