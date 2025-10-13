Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Monday that Gesicki will be out for "a while" after suffering a pectoral injury in Sunday's 27-18 loss to the Packers, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The team is still gathering more information on the extent of Gesicki's injury, but he's already been ruled out for this Thursday's game against the Steelers, and he could miss additional games beyond Week 7. Gesicki played just two offensive snaps against the Packers before exiting the game during the Bengals' opening drive. Tanner Hudson filled in as the primary receiving tight end, securing four of five targets for 10 yards and one touchdown, but Hudson is now in the league's concussion protocol. If both Gesicki and Hudson can't play Thursday, Noah Fant, Drew Sample and Cam Grandy would represent the Bengals' available tight ends.