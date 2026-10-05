Gesicki caught three of five targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Jaguars.

With Ja'Marr Chase leaving early in the first half with a concussion, Gesicki played an elevated role behind Tee Higgins and Chase Brown in the Cincinnati offense. Gesicki continues to run the vast majority of his routes out of the slot and should remain in that role while Andrei Iosivas (thumb) is on injured reserve. Gesicki has scored a touchdown in three of the first four games to begin the season and is up to 11 catches for 155 yards and the three scores on 15 targets.