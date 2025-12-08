Gesicki brought in all six targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' 39-34 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Gesicki finished tied with Tee Higgins for the team lead in receptions and as the runner-up to his teammate in receiving yards, and both figures were also new season highs. The veteran tight end also scored his first touchdown of the campaign on a 12-yard grab with just under nine minutes remaining. Gesicki has proven to have good chemistry with Joe Burrow, so he'll remain a viable option at a tricky fantasy position in a Week 15 home rematch with the Ravens next Sunday.